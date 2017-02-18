10 Sure-fire ways to cope with cabin fever

It’s cabin fever season here in the northeast. Everyone is tired of winter and ready for spring. I have it easier than most since I am an indoor person by nature, but even I get restless this time of year and have trouble with motivation.

How to cope?

Relive historic sports moments. The Patriots won the Super Bowl. Again. In a historic comeback. Bask in how awesome it is to be a Patriot’s fan. Watch highlights of the game while wearing your team shirt and eating nachos. Think about how training camp starts in only 20 weeks. Watch “Magnum PI” on Netflix. It is funny and Tom Selleck is in his prime, looking boss in those outdated ultra-short shorts. And of course the setting of Hawaii is just what you need to imagine living in paradise. Get a spray tan. Then make up a story about where you went to get your ‘tan.’ See number 2. Hawaii. Pretend you are at the beach (in Hawaii). Turn up the heat and walk around in your bathing suit showing off your spray tan. Have a picnic. Plan a menu of grilled burgers, chips, macaroni salad, and Shock Top Lemon Shandy (the only summer beer in the cooler right now). When you give thanks for your meal, give an extra shout out to God for the absence of flies, ants and wasps. Build a snowman. Then unleash your inner beast and tear out his beady little eyes, throw his carrot nose as far as you can, and pummel him with a shovel until Frosty is a jolly, happy pile of useless s**w. Don’t forget warrior screams while you engage in this therapeutic activity. Clean up doggy doo from the yard. It is easy to see against the white background and since you feel like doo, you might as well collect some. Sleep. Never underestimate the power of the power nap to help pass the time while you wait for spring. Depression is so much more tolerable when you don’t resist it. Eat more carbs. It may not be a long-lasting energizer, but for a few minutes you will feel better. Go to your favorite travel site, and price out a trip. To Hawaii. Or you could do what Patrick and I do, and take a seven-mile trip to South Brewer. The change of scenery really does us a lot of good, and we save so much money.

How do you cope with cabin fever?